Cameroon police seize huge quantity of fake medicines

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, June 22 Xinhua | Cameroon police said on Monday they have seized a “huge quantity” of fake anti-malaria medication chloroquine and nivaquine in Douala, the commercial capital.

Police commissioner, Richard Djonwe told reporters the operation was successfully carried out thanks to a tip-off from locals.

He said, thousands of the fake tablets were smuggled into the city from neighbouring Nigeria. Those suspects caught with the drugs have been remanded in custody.

Officials said Cameroon has seen a rise in the production and proliferation of fake chloroquine, as people rush to obtain the anti-malaria drug in the unproven belief it can prevent the infection of COVID-19.

Last week, police seized 41 cartons of fake paracetamol in the city, according to the police.

In April, health authorities in the country shut down six pharmaceutical companies that were producing and selling counterfeit drugs.

Enditem