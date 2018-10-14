Cameroon poll results: Biya poised for a landslide

APAnews | Figures reportedly leaked from the electoral commission in Cameroon suggest that incumbent President Paul Biya is strongly poised for a landslide election victory.

The provisional results of the October 7 presidential election, attributed to the commission but not officially verified by it, have been widely circulated on social media over the weekend, giving veteran leader Biya 71.28 percent of the votes.

Biya who leads the ruling Democratic Rally of Cameroonian People (CPDM) has been in power since 1982.

Meanwhile his main challenger, Maurice Kamto of the opposition Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) collected 14.23 percent of the ballot.

Cabral Libii of the Universe Party got 6.28 percent, Joshua Osih of the Democratic Social Front (SDF) 3.35 percent, Adamou Ndam Njoya of the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) 1.73 percent, Garga Haman Adji of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) 1.56 percent.

Ndifor Afanwi Franklin of the Cameroon National Movement (MCNC) polled 0.67 percent while Serge Espoir Matomba of the People’s United for Social Renovation (PURE) garnered 0.56 percent.

Despite withdrawing from the race in favour of Maurice Kamto, Akere Muna of the Popular Front for Development (FPD) came last with 0.35 percent of the votes.

Opposition leaders MM. Kamto, Libii and Osih have filed complaint to the constitutional court calling for a total or partial annulment of the election, citing gross irregularities.

But speaking to the international media on Saturday, the head of the Elections Cameroon (Elecam), Eric Essoussé said the organization of the polls has been seamless and passed off according to electoral rules.

According to him, Elecam had taken the right measures to hold a credible election.