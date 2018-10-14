Cameroon poll results: Biya poised for a landslide

APAnews | Figures reportedly leaked from the electoral commission in Cameroon suggest that incumbent President Paul Biya is strongly poised for a landslide election victory.
The provisional results of the October 7 presidential election, attributed to the commission but not officially verified by it, have been widely circulated on social media over the weekend, giving veteran leader Biya 71.28 percent of the votes.
Biya who leads the ruling Democratic Rally of Cameroonian People (CPDM) has been in power since 1982.
Meanwhile his main challenger, Maurice Kamto of the opposition Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) collected 14.23 percent of the ballot.
Cabral Libii of the Universe Party got 6.28 percent, Joshua Osih of the Democratic Social Front (SDF) 3.35 percent, Adamou Ndam Njoya of the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) 1.73 percent, Garga Haman Adji of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) 1.56 percent.
Ndifor Afanwi Franklin of the Cameroon National Movement (MCNC) polled 0.67 percent while Serge Espoir Matomba of the People’s United for Social Renovation (PURE) garnered 0.56 percent.
Despite withdrawing from the race in favour of Maurice Kamto, Akere Muna of the Popular Front for Development (FPD) came last with 0.35 percent of the votes.
Opposition leaders MM. Kamto, Libii and Osih have filed complaint to the constitutional court calling for a total or partial annulment of the election, citing gross irregularities.
But speaking to the international media on Saturday, the head of the Elections Cameroon (Elecam), Eric Essoussé said the organization of the polls has been seamless and passed off according to electoral rules.
According to him, Elecam had taken the right measures to hold a credible election.
The second round starts now.
Match to etoudi for peaceful tat sftp for power from biya to Kamto.
The next few days are going to be interesting
LA FORCE DE L EXPERIENCE
House of Confusion, good only for money lenders like Christine Lagarde of the IMF or the World Bank.
If it was so objectionable for candidate Maurice Kamto to cite figures already in public to declare himself winner, why is it any less objectionable for candidate Paul Biya to do likewise?
This People want Try Cameroonians their Patience.By power of by force. Paul Biya most go.Cameroon is not his personal Property . Either forceful experience of experience of the force of collective citizen action. United we will force Paul Biya out
Ce peuple veut essayer la patience des Camerounais. Par le pouvoir ou par la force. Paul Biya doit partir. Le Cameroun n’est pas sa propriété personnelle. Expérience forcée ou expérience de la force. action citoyenne collective. Unis, nous ferons sortir Paul Biya
This People want Try Cameroonians their Patience.By power or by force. Paul Biya must go.Cameroon is not his personal Property . Either forceful experience or experience of the force. collective citizen action. United we will force Paul Biya out
Hope the masses now realize that elections in Cameroon are colonial exercises to pacify the presumed low IQ masses of a fake democracy.
Who can believe individually very brilliant Cameroonians are only capable of choosing 2 of the worse Cameroonians in 60yrs as presidents?
To the majority your misery will only multiply, if the blood of the innocent Anglophone being spilled daily by the rogue army did not give you reason to rise and ask why but why?
Why dream of a victory against a regime killing your neighbor without cause?
Anglophones are killed because they asked for English in classrooms and Courtrooms in Buea and Bamenda in 2016
Who is fooling who?
May the blood of the innocent Anglophone killed rise to defend our women and children.
May Biya celebrate again in Geneva… Irony!
Autocrats do not lose elections. Mr Biya controls the whole process, from setting a date to determining concessional votes to the Opposition, even if total does not add up to 100%! He controls the elections body ELECAM, the Constitutional Council that officially announces the results and is the Supreme Magistrate of courts that handle any appeals. How can he lose? No way.
The so called opposition leaders are to blame. They knew quite well what the outcome will be. They refused to make a coalition and choose only one candidate to confront Biya.
Cabral Libii have been calling for coalition since day one, noone listen to him. Old folks like Muna and Kamto decide in last minute to form a banana coalition. Now they want people to protest! For what?
Kamto made that stupid misstake to declare himself the winner, when he knew that such a move will be used against him.
Kamto is the real traitor in this mess.
Btw, why should the choice be between Kamto and Biya? Two old freinds. They should both leave the scene.
Ambazonias are not interested in any elections results in LRC these are two different countries so we are not interested any thing LRC Biya can stay for life
“Vivre Ensemble” would be fantastic. Only problem is that the sky is not the limit, at least not for many.
The results are not leaked, this sent out by elecam to prepare the minds of Cameroonese. The reverse of the results is, kamto is wining about 71% but elecam has it’s candidate already. Kamto has to defend his win.
@ Owna nguni you are very correct that is not leak it’s a true resulth to preper LRC that shirt is from Elecam hajajaja
How punish the devil and his agents
I have been asking myself so many questions full of why’s and how. These old men want to plunge this country into serious turmoil and its time every body rises up to make sure it does not happen. Let them try and see. The law of gravity says anything that goes up must come down. Its time they realize that the country is bigger than the ego of a group of idiots and they shall pay if they are overcome.
The oppositions esp SDF is supposed to be given 0%. We asked them to join us in the Liberation struggle,they say they want contest with Biya in his own country to oust him.see where they are now. Big shame
The face of evil!!!
if elections are free and fair , Biya will not win in any quarter in Cameroon..
The people have voted KAMTO..
Biya is old and cant rule this Banana republic anymore…
Lets these Gangs of thieves and Bandits leave this country and go away..
Cameroon is already so low, so down and so poor that we just need a new start..
We need to reunite our country..
Bring in federalism, people will elect their governors, wipe out such fake institutions like ENAM and make cameroon a place for equal opportunities..
No Segregation..No Marginalization..Build a big and strong nation and central Africa…
KAMTO has the vision, the intelligence and dont use DIAPERS..
He is not a tribalistic BASTARD and has done alot already for cameroon..
He is an intellectiual and has a good vision ..
@lum, you asked a very brilliant question. Cameroonians, can not vote only
two candidates to rule them in close to 60 yrs. Why has the CPDM, decided
to also put out a result after the one showing Kamto winning big long since?
Cameroonians, your military has failed you, killing innocent beautiful people
to please Biya. How even, the Chadian military will come to support that and
please France?
It is time to blow that country and even the subregion, so that we the people,
can also please ourselves for once.