Home / English / Cameroon president-elect to be sworn-in on Tuesday

Cameroon president-elect to be sworn-in on Tuesday

November 5, 2018 2 Comments

YAOUNDE, Nov. 5 Xinhua | Cameroon president-elect is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday, according to a program released by the National Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. local time at the National Assembly in capital Yaounde, the program indicates.

On Monday, the final leg of preparations for the president’s swearing-in were underway at the National Assembly.

The ruling party, Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), is mobilizing members and sympathizers to honour the official ceremony in a “special way”, Jean Nkuete, secretary general of the party told Xinhua.

According to the Constitutional Council, 85-year-old Paul Biya won the presidential poll in October.

Check Also

Sécurisation de la Can 2019 : satisfécit de la CAF au Cameroun

APAnews | Le chef de délégation de la mission d’inspection de sécurité de la Confédération …

2 comments

  1. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    November 5, 2018 at 13:30

    I FEEL SORRY FOR CITIZENS OF LRC. I REALLY DO

    They will still have seven more years andcounting with Dictator Biya and his crime.

    Reply
  2. John Dinga
    November 5, 2018 at 14:11

    Wonder if “meilleur eleve” ever watches TV to see the marked contrast between street demonstrations against him in France( guided and escorted by the police) and those in his own Cameroon y(charged and dispersed by armed gendares, police and soldiers).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved