Cameroon president-elect to be sworn-in on Tuesday

YAOUNDE, Nov. 5 Xinhua | Cameroon president-elect is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday, according to a program released by the National Assembly.
The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. local time at the National Assembly in capital Yaounde, the program indicates.
On Monday, the final leg of preparations for the president’s swearing-in were underway at the National Assembly.
The ruling party, Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), is mobilizing members and sympathizers to honour the official ceremony in a “special way”, Jean Nkuete, secretary general of the party told Xinhua.
According to the Constitutional Council, 85-year-old Paul Biya won the presidential poll in October.
I FEEL SORRY FOR CITIZENS OF LRC. I REALLY DO
They will still have seven more years andcounting with Dictator Biya and his crime.
Wonder if “meilleur eleve” ever watches TV to see the marked contrast between street demonstrations against him in France( guided and escorted by the police) and those in his own Cameroon y(charged and dispersed by armed gendares, police and soldiers).