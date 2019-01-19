Cameroon president vows to restore peace in Anglophone region

cgtn | The Cameroon government has raised concern over growing insecurity in the country’s anglophone regions.

President Paul Biya on Friday said he was very troubled over the issue, vowing to restore peace in the region.

Speaking while presiding over a graduation a graduation ceremony of the Combined Services Military Academy in Yaounde, President Biya said there were increasing calls across the country for peace and stability to be restored.

“I will spare no effort to ensure that this legitimate aspiration to peace is realized. I reiterate my appeal to our young people who have let themselves be dragged into a dead end to return to the right track,” the president said.

Kidnappings and other criminal activities have been on the rise in the country’s English-speaking regions and the mountainous Adamawa region.

Local authorities said last week Adamawa region was going through its “worst moments” in history with about 150 cases of kidnapping recorded in the region last year.

In the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest of the largely French-speaking African country, armed separatists have been clashing with government forces to create a nation called “Ambazonia.”