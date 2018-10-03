Cameroon Presidentials: Eto’o, Song endorse Biya

africanews | Samuel Eto’o announced Tuesday that he will vote for incumbent President Paul Biya in the October 7th presidential election. The former captain of the Indomitable Lions spoke at the end of a meeting with the President Biya, saying that the country needed a unifying leader.
Another former captain of the Cameroon national football team Rigobert Song also made it clear that he was voting for 85-year-old Biya.
The electoral campaign is currently in full swing in Cameroon. Paul Biya, is seeking a seventh consecutive term since taking office in 1982. Eight other candidates are running for office including Cabral Libii, and opposition leaders Maurice Kamto and Joshua Osih.
For the past 2 years the country has been facing unrest due to the ongoing crisis in the English Speaking regions. However, it is generally opined that the outcome of this election is very critical to the stability of the country as any irregularities may plunge the country into a civil war.
Dictator Biya’s campaign slogan is:
THE FORCE OF EXPERIENCE
Permit me to take a critical look at his slogan
Case study1: Biya is the Founder of the crime syndicate called the CPDM
This crime syndicate called the CPDM is made up of a confederate of lazy, morally loose persons. Militants of this party are everywhere pretending to brow-beat Cameroonians with loud-sounding nothing. They are hungry and lousy establishment parrots
Like subjects in kingdoms like Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lesotho and many others, these militants always wish that their Chairman lives and outlives the oldest person that ever lived. They even send him motions of immortality. Yes, Biya should live forever. He should be like the Almighty God.
Simply put, the CPDM is a party of moral decay.
Case study2: BIYANOMICS
The pillars of Biya’s economic policy (the so-called BIYANOMICS) are geared toward destroying the economy of his own country.
They include, inter alia, the following:
1. Uncontrolled borrowing
2. Endemic corruption and embezzlement of public funds
3. Neglect of agriculture
4. Brain drain due to youth unemployment
5. Overdependence on oil
6. Insecurity in the country
7. Neglect of tourism
8. The absence of a sound regulatory framework and efficient supporting institutions to enforce the relevant laws.
9. Negative investment climate
10. Infrastructure(e.g. farm to market roads) leaves much to be desired.
11. Appointing incompetent cronies at the helm of strategic economic entities
12. Economic dictatorship. Biya makes all the key economic decisions in the country
Case study 3: Misuse of presidential office
Do you think Mr. Biya meets the presidential office by:
* amending the constitution at his pleasure,
* single-handedly changing the name of the country,
* distorting the history of the country,
* massacring more than 150 young Cameroonians in 2008 during the so-called hunger riots,
* deciding everything without answering anything,
* refusing to declare his assets and those of his family under the Constitution he himself promulgated
* by checking 4 billion fCFA to sects out of public funds, while its people have no drinking water, no electricity, no housing, essential drugs, etc. . ,
* conducting selective arrests in connection with the so-called operation Sparrowhawk,
* Chairing the Ministerial Council by one year,
* etc
Case study4: FAILING STATE
Common characteristics of a failing state include a central government so weak or ineffective that it has little practical control over part of its territory; non-provision of public services; widespread corruption and criminality; refugees and involuntary movement of populations; and sharp economic decline. etc.
Dictator Biya has transformed his country into a failing state.
How does a Dictator like this continue to remain in power, even while his affluent lifestyle and his disastrous economic policies keep his country impoverished?
History would surely judge today’s generation extraordinarily harshly if they continue to turn a blind eye against all warnings that the country risk stumbling onto the dangerous path to disarray.
Case study5: THE GODFATHER OF CORRUPTION
In its last report on “Ill-Gotten Assets”, the Catholic Committee against Hunger and for Development (CCFD) estimates Biya’s wealth to approximate 500 million dollars. The list of Paul Biya’s foreign assets is huge: several castles in France and Germany and the Isis villa on the Cote d’Azur.
Under the watch of Biya:
1. a whole cabinet of ministers is in prison.
2. the country was registered TWICE in the Guinness Book of records as the most corrupt country on planet earth
3. The Dictator has refused to implement Article 55 of the constitution ( Declaration of assets)
It is time for the international community to take a stronger stance by freezing Paul Biya and his family’s dubious foreign assets.
1. CORRIGENDUM
Article 66 not Article 55
2. WORTH NOTING
The critical analysis will be continued in due course
He will the president for life in LPC. Till after his death, you People will envoke his ghost to come and rule you you for ever.useless people