Cameroon produces 1791 carats of diamonds in 2018

APAnews | Cameroon produced about 1791 carats of diamonds in 2018, APA learned Tuesday from an information note published by the national permanent secretariat of the Kimberly Process Monitoring Committee.

This production comes from the 30 active sites, out of the 46 identified throughout the country, mainly located in the eastern region bordering the Central African Republic and Congo.

Between January 2013 and December 2017, according to available statistics, the country sold nearly 10,820 carats of rough diamonds worth 1.06 billion CFA francs, for a potential that, according to a study by the French Bureau of Geological and Mining Research, revealed 41 occurrences for over 20 million carats.

According to data from the national secretariat of the Kimberly Process Committee, the Observatory for Transparency in Mining, 648 artisanal miners and artisanal workers were operating in Cameroon in 2017.

In order to ensure the traceability of resources, this structure has set up focal points at rough diamond production, export and import sites, control sites located in the Adamaoua, Central, Eastern, Coastal, North and South regions.