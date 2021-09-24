Cameroon: Rebels Use Smuggled Anti-Tank Rockets to Kill 28 People

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — VOA | Cameroon’s military says separatist fighters have, for the first time, used anti-tank rockets smuggled from Nigeria to attack army convoys.
The military reported rebel rocket attacks on a military convoy in the western village of Bammssing in the past week have killed at least 15 troops and 13 civilians, and destroyed several armored vehicles.
Cameroon Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said Wednesday from a military base in Bamenda, an English-speaking western town, that President Paul Biya wants a change of military strategy in handling the separatist crisis.
Without providing details on strategic changes, Assomo said Biya wants his military to immediately stop the attacks on government troops by separatists equipped with increasingly sophisticated weapons. He added that military intelligence indicates fighters are benefiting from outside human and material support.
The military said rebels attacked government troops with anti-tank rockets four times this week in western villages, including Sabga.
Assomo said troops have been adequately equipped and deployed to separatist hot spots in English-speaking western regions, especially on the border with Nigeria, suspected to be the origin of the anti-tank rockets.
Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroon’s minister of employment and vocational training, said English-speaking civilians should help government troops by reporting those suspected of smuggling separatist weapons from neighboring Nigeria.
“We need the support of our population,” he said. “Please, denounce them. Decry it [killing]. The kind of arms they [separatists] are using is an indication that there is a kind of support they [fighters] are receiving from abroad.”
In August, Cameroon and Nigeria said Cameroon separatists, called the Ambazonia Defense Forces, and Indigenous People of Biafra, a group that wants a breakaway state in southeast Nigeria, were partnering to create an alliance.
Prince Ekosso, president of the opposition United Socialist Democratic Party, said Biya should call for a cease-fire to spare the lives of troops, civilians and separatists.
“It is time to end the war [crisis],” he said. “Everybody in the [English-speaking western regions] is bleeding in his or her heart and the whole country is bleeding. It is not helping us, it will not help us.”
Separatists have congratulated fighters on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp for using anti-tank rocket launchers to kill Cameroon troops. Videos circulating online appear to show separatist fighters asking for more anti-tank rocket launchers to fight the Cameroon military.
Cameroon has previously said that separatists use porous borders to import weapons through Nigeria.
Cameroonian and Nigerian authorities met in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, August 26 to 28 and agreed to jointly fight armed separatists in both countries. They also promised to stop arms trafficking in the two countries.
How come they didn’t see this coming? We keep on saying here that a millitary solution is not a solution to silent the voices of the risen. The voice of wisdom and evidence shows that even more sophisticated troops like the US military have not won a single war of this nature in the past decades. Go back through history, how Simon Bolivar succeeded to drive the Spanish out of South America with a ragged band of shirtless soldiers, whose only conviction was gaining their independence, go back to all the great war villians of now and then; Hitler, Napoleon, Alexander the great, despite their might, they eventually lost. The evidence indicates that as the military steps up their attack machinery, so too would the separatists until everyone is worn out. Inclusive dialogue is the only solution.
EYALLOW,,,,there is no sober,calm ,rational and thoughtful approach in what you wrote.it is emotionally driven.if not how can you compare this situation to america’s failure in afghanistan when we know that afghanistan was supported by nieghbours who did not want an american occupied territory close to thier borders?i have the impression that nearly all so call anglophones in the diaspora refuse to think carefully even in what concerns thier immidiate and future interest.chosing to dive in irrational ideologically driven arguments wiithout the slitest logical evidence.if you had taken time to think in a calm and rational way.you should never have encouraged youths to take up arms against younde because you should have anticipated younde’s response and the consequences.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
LRC claim they have changed tactics,
The BOYSES IN THE BUSHES have also changed their tactics.
Nothing will therefore change in the battlefield.
Simply put, there is ZERO, I repeat, ZERO military solution to the Anglophone Question.
Dictator Biya is simply wasting innocent lives, scarce resources, precious time and energy.
The NEGOTIATING TABLE is the only path to peace.
Will the tanks and supposed sophisticated weapons Betti Assomo is proud of, return to or
in good shape at the end of their mission? No no no. The BOYSES IN THE BUSHES, will
have a field day, destroying them.
Thanks to the porous border with Nigeria, we are going to win big time. It is the fear of
being shamed that untrained boys, defeated a claimed trained army, that is stopping
Biya and co, to declare an end to the war. A big Kudos, to the BOYSES IN THE BUSHES.
We are behind you and no quams about it. We, are not UPC cowards of yesterday and
today.
Ambazonia 1- 0 Cameroon.
Let us continue to pray that, the Nigeria government don’t poke nose in this affairs to thwart Amba efforts, cause if Nigeria do then, we won’t be here praising but mourning the loss of the less fancied side.