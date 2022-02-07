Cameroon reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

Share Facebook

DOUALA (Reuters) – Cameroon has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in its West region, the government said.

The H5N1 diagnosis followed a significant number of bird deaths at a poultry farm in Kongso, in the area of Bamoungoum, said a statement by the regional governor dated on Sunday.

Culling is under way and a sanitary barrier will be erected around the farm. Epidemiological investigations will be done in all poultry farms and markets in the region, the statement said.

(Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)