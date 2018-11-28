Cameroon road accidents kill 1200 yearly – Official

APAnews | Road accidents in Cameroon account for an average of 1200 deaths every year with material damage estimated at over CFAF 100 billion, the Ministry of Transport revealed on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the ministry issued while marking second anniversary of “Road Safety Communication Days”, such accidents result in 4000 to 5000 injuries, including dozens of people disabled for life.

The Douala-YaoundÃ© and YaoundÃ©-Bafoussam-Douala axes are the most accident-prone, with nearly 70 percent of accidents, the statement said.

It added that despite the multiplication of road safety and prevention campaigns, road accidents have increased to become one of the main causes of death in Cameroon, after malaria, cancer and deaths related to cardiovascular accidents (CVA).

For the NGO SECOUROUTE specialized in road safety, most accidents are caused by speeding, hazardous overtaking, vehicle condition and other factors related to fatigue and distractions while driving.