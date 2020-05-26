Cameroon road construction project commencing

World Highways | A key road construction project in Cameroon is now commencing.
Work is starting on an important road link in Cameroon. An Italian contractor, ICM-Construction, is handling the project.
The plan is to improve the 179km route connecting Kribi, on the coast in South Cameroon, with Ebolowa, which lies inland. This road project is costing an estimated US$225.6 million.
Funding is being provided by the Standard Chartered Bank as well as the UK export credit agency, UKEF. Improving this road link is expected to take three years to complete.
The town of Ebolowa is the capital of Cameroon’s South Region. Meanwhile Kribi is a busy resort town in the south of the country. Improving the road link will help develop the country’s tourist trade.
