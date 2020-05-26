Cameroon road construction project commencing

May 26, 2020 2 Comments

World Highways | A key road construction project in Cameroon is now commencing.

Work is starting on an important road link in Cameroon. An Italian contractor, ICM-Construction, is handling the project.

The plan is to improve the 179km route connecting Kribi, on the coast in South Cameroon, with Ebolowa, which lies inland. This road project is costing an estimated US$225.6 million.

Funding is being provided by the Standard Chartered Bank as well as the UK export credit agency, UKEF. Improving this road link is expected to take three years to complete.

The town of Ebolowa is the capital of Cameroon’s South Region. Meanwhile Kribi is a busy resort town in the south of the country. Improving the road link will help develop the country’s tourist trade.

Check Also

Fulham midfielder Zambo Anguissa plays down Real Madrid links

GOAL | The Cameroon international has been in fine form on loan at Villarreal in …

2 comments

  1. Lionel
    May 26, 2020 at 13:27

    Can some one tell the last time Biya traveled to Europe? They’ve saved some money from his regular trips to Europe and want to build road now. Hahaha

    Constructing A 179KM road for 3 years what are the doing? site seeing or what.

    Reply
  2. Sperac
    May 26, 2020 at 13:34

    Do tourist land in Ebolowa? How about tourist landing in Douala and going to Limbe? How about those tourist who want to see the old slave last stop in Bimbia? Who is fooling who? It.s almost time to leave so start parking your backs because the milking cow is gonna spit you out any time from now.You will not complete any of those projects you are hurrying to accomplish because, the Ambassonians wouldn’t let you get any resources from their country anymore.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ut sed felis Aliquam id adipiscing Praesent felis ut tristique