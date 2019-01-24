Cameroon: road crash kills 20

MENAFN | Local authorities declared that over 20 people, with children among them, have died in a road crash Wednesday afternoon on the Ngaoundere-Touboro highway in northern Cameroon.

Witnesses claimed that the crash took place when a truck rammed head-on with a bus.

Jean-Claude Ombang Christian, one of the survivors confirmed: “Several people were also injured. They are currently receiving medical attention at Ngaoundere Regional Hospital.”

Last year, Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport expected that over 1,200 people were killed in road crashes every year in the country.