Cameroon, Russia negotiate release of abducted sailors

APAnews | Russia’s embassy in Cameroon, on Friday, confirmed that negotiations are underway for the release of eight sailors onboard the Marmalaita ship, who were abducted on August 15, 2019 in the Gulf of Guinea.

“We are indeed in contact with organizations in charge of the negotiations with the pirates, but we cannot elaborate, given the sensitive nature of the situation,” a Russian diplomat told APA in a phone conversation with APA. The official also indicated that all hostages were in good health.

The cargo ship Marmalaita, flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by heavily armed and unidentified men near the port of Douala, Cameroon. According to several sources, the eight sailors, including three Russians, were kidnapped by Nigerian pirates roaming the Gulf of Guinea. The kidnappers then took them to Nigeria.