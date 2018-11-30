Cameroon: SABC suspends draft beer distribution due to plummeting sales

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s brewer SABC has stopped distributing draft beer since it decided to not renew its contract with La Fontaine à Bière (FAB) due to plummeting sales.

The decision “is an initiative from the Castel group’s headquarters in Paris, and not that of the current managers of SABC,” says an authorized source.

“The decision might be motivated by the lack of economic profitability of the contract for SABC, since the industry has been facing a decline in performance since FAB was awarded the contract for draft beer exclusive sale. We remind the principle that, in law, no one can be forced to remain in a contract indefinitely. Perpetual commitments are thus prohibited,” explains the same source, without giving more details.