Cameroon, Saudi Arabia to begin security cooperation

YAOUNDE, Nov. 19 Xinhua | Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to lay the groundwork for security ties between both countries, the president of Cameroon said in a statement on Monday.
The statement was released after Cameroon’ s president, Paul Biya, met with Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defense, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh in the capital Yaounde on Monday to review what the president called “excellent cooperation” ties between the two countries.
“We will continue to strengthen the excellent cooperation ties existing between Yaounde and Riyadh” Biya tweeted after a brief audience with Ayesh.
Al-Ayesh later met with Cameroon’s Minister of Defense to discuss on how to cooperate on security.
“We are looking forward to cooperating in future regarding the security of both countries and how we will do exchange of visits of the commanders of the two countries. At the same time we are looking to include training with specialized people,” Ayesh told reporters after meeting the defense minister. Enditem
