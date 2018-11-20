Home / English / Cameroon, Saudi Arabia to begin security cooperation
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister at Unity Palace

Cameroon, Saudi Arabia to begin security cooperation

November 20, 2018 5 Comments

YAOUNDE, Nov. 19 Xinhua | Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to lay the groundwork for security ties between both countries, the president of Cameroon said in a statement on Monday.

The statement was released after Cameroon’ s president, Paul Biya, met with Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defense, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh in the capital Yaounde on Monday to review what the president called “excellent cooperation” ties between the two countries.

“We will continue to strengthen the excellent cooperation ties existing between Yaounde and Riyadh” Biya tweeted after a brief audience with Ayesh.

Al-Ayesh later met with Cameroon’s Minister of Defense to discuss on how to cooperate on security.

“We are looking forward to cooperating in future regarding the security of both countries and how we will do exchange of visits of the commanders of the two countries. At the same time we are looking to include training with specialized people,” Ayesh told reporters after meeting the defense minister. Enditem

5 comments

  1. John Dinga
    November 20, 2018 at 05:19

    Wow! Birds of a feather surely flock together. Riyadh( Saudi Arabia) has been slaughtering Yemen to its South with plenty of US support just like Yaounde( LRC) has been doing Ambazonia to its South-West using training from US and Israeli expertise. Makes a lot of sense.

    Reply
  2. L’enemie
    November 20, 2018 at 05:25

    Now you monkeys want to learn the art of head chopping? How worst is it going to get?

    Reply
  3. Mbappe
    November 20, 2018 at 05:32

    Seems like you ambazombians do not know the language of diplomacy.
    What is said publicly is not always what it is.
    Te nothing wrong with countries cooperating in matters of security no matters the type of country. It is called global security.

    Reply
  4. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    November 20, 2018 at 07:42

    “the same time we are looking to include training with specialized people,”

    It is evident that Dictator Biya wants his terrorist soldiers to learn the method of “kill and dissolve in acid” from Saudi Arabia.

    Saudi Arabia killed and dissolved the body of Jamal Khashoggi in acid.

    Dictator Biya immediately saw a window of opportunity for his terrorist soldiers to use the same method in SC.

    Reply
  5. Chidi
    November 20, 2018 at 08:21

    Cooperation with china and France is not enough. This isolated diaper wearing dictator would soon stand alone in the world stage. CAF leader lambasted his country inability to clean the house and host afcon but send out praise singers to make noise

    Reply

