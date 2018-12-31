Cameroon saves 4.7b fCFA francs after civil servants census

APAnews | Cameroon saved 4.7 billion CFA francs this year, following the physical counting of civil servants and state agents that took place from April 20 to July 10 2018, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, announced Monday in Douala.

He told a press conference that the 4.7 billion CFA francs were obtained through salary suspensions, resulting in monthly budget savings of 394.7 million CFA francs.

According to the minister, the salaries of 2,000 civil servants and state agents, whose names do not appear on the lists of physically counted agents, were suspended, in addition to the salaries of 645 deceased persons.

The Cameroonian government has identified 310,000 public officials and 285,000 civil servants. Among public servants, 2000 failed to respond and 4,621 had their census invalidated for various reasons.

The census of civil servants and state agents has been in the pre-litigation stage since October 26, and ends definitively on January 4, 2019. After this date, no claims will be accepted.