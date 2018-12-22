Cameroon says armed separatist commander among 4 killed in troubled Anglophone zone

YAOUNDE (Rahnuma | ): Cameroon said on Friday that the commander of the Ambazonia Defense Force (ADF), popularly known as General Ivo, and three other armed separatists were killed early Friday in a clash in Teke, a remote locality in Southwest, one of the two English-speaking regions of the country.
“Chief terrorist called General Ivo was killed during an operation early this morning at Teke,” an army statement said. “His corpse has been brought to the military camp in Mabanda.”
The death was immediately confirmed by Ambazonia Governing Council (AGC), the main sponsor of ADF.
“This morning, one of Ambazonia’s bravest and finest breed was killed in action. General Ivo died in the battle of Teke,” AGC leader Ayaba Cho posted on his Facebook page.
There were conflicting reports about who killed the separatist leader. Locals told Xinhua he was killed when a local armed vigilante group attacked his camp but the army said he was killed by Cameroon’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR).
Ivo, one of the very first separatists who took up arms to fight the Cameroonian army, was controlling over 30 camps of armed separatists across the restive Anglophone regions, a military source told Xinhua.
ADF is among about 20 armed separatist groups, the source said.
Since November last year, government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces who want the two regions to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new country called “Ambazonia.”
i often here people saying on this forum that the government is commiting genocide.but the question we should ask is,before taking arms against gorvenment,what did they think will be governments reaction?this is something that was very easy to see ahead of time.simple pragmatic strategic thinking enable people to avoid making mistakes that cause tragedies like this.
infact this is nothing but self inflicted wounds that result from extreme ignorance.before fighting somebody you aught to weigh both forces objectively and be certain of victory before starting.
the failure and success of people is in the quality of information that control their minds.what is the quality of information controlling our minds today?
Please consider the harm your peculiar dyslexicon does to adversely impact what others write/read! There is nothing wrong with returning to school, learning to do it well before coming out to practice.
This animal has caused more sorrow to cameroonians of the Nw-Sw than the corrupted government his body must be given to wolves for the burial.
La France déclassifie ses archives diplomatiques sur le Cameroun.
THis is an army deserter, that became a gang leader calling himself “general” and has been terrorizing the populace since.
He just met his fate.
There is no war in Cameroon; this is mostly police operations to neutralize these bandits.
There is another calling himself field Marchal.
Can you believe these idiots giving themselves pompous titles and extorting the populace.
These idiots will be history soon
Congratulations to the armed forces for taking down this guy. Every country has the right to defend it’s territories and so does Cameroon. I can’t take it again how these seperatists are making life difficult for us.