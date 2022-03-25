Cameroon Says Hospitals Overwhelmed with Cholera Patients

VOA | Cameroon’s public health ministry says a cholera outbreak is sweeping across the towns of Limbe, Buea and Tiko, near the border with Nigeria.
The government says 12 of the 600 patients rushed to hospitals in those towns died within the past 72 hours.
Nyenti Annereke, director of the Limbe government hospital, said the facility, which has a capacity of 200 beds, has received more than 240 cholera patients.
“We built three tents in Limbe hospital yesterday because patients were at the veranda, in the corridors of the wards,” he said. “All the beds were full. The Tiko district hospital, the capacity also is overpowered. The hospital in Bota is another crisis zone.”
To cope with the overflow, humanitarian workers are helping to erect tents at the hospitals in Limbe and Buea.
Still, The government says many families are rushing their sick relatives to surrounding towns, including Mutengene and Douala, a commercial hub on the Atlantic coast.
Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the South West region where Limbe, Tiko and Buea are located, chaired at least three crisis meetings on Wednesday.
Bilai said the cholera outbreak is caused by a shortage of clean drinking water in western towns and villages provoked by the long dry season and civilians should desist from drinking open stream water. He said the disease is spreading fast because cattle and civilians defecate in the open and in rivers.
“Our structures, the hospitals are overloaded, but thank God that the medical officers in charge of those hospitals have been proactive and they have taken measures to receive various patients,” he said. “All the patients are under treatment.”
Bilai said the government will provide water to arid towns like Limbe, Buea and Tiko and surrounding villages but did not say when.
Meanwhile, health officials are moving from door to door encouraging civilians to boil water from wells and streams before drinking it.
The government says people should also eat only properly cooked food and wash their hands before and after meals, and after using the bathroom.
Another cholera outbreak in Cameroon in February affected 1,300 people and killed about three dozen.
Introduction
Even a baby in a kindergarten knows that cholera is a PREVENTABLE disease. A baby in a kindergarten is also aware that the availability of POTABLE WATER is key to the prevention of cholera. The GOC is also aware of this statement of fact.
That notwithstanding, the GOC has a long history of lip service to the idea of providing its citizens with basic amenities like potable water.
In the last few years, the Cameroon government has acquired billions of dollars in foreign loans to finance potable water projects, yet people go thirsty. ”
The borrowed money for potable water simply disappeared into thin air.
Little wonder, this preventable disease is still killing people in the country in the 21st century.
INEXHAUSTIVE LIST OF THE GOVERNMENT’S POTABLE WATER SCAMS
1. On September 11, 2013, China lent Cameroon some FCFA 85.4 billion to refurbish potable water supply in Bafoussam, Bamenda, Kribi and Sangmenlima.
2. Cameroon secured a 366 billion CFA franc loan from the Export-Import Bank of China to fund a water distribution project.
3. Cameroon had signed a convention with the African Development Bank, ADB, for FCFA 50 billion for the development of water distribution networks nationwide.
4. In the Southwest Region, the Petroleum city of Limbe had gulped over FCFA 500 million for the rehabilitation of its water works
5. on February 13, 2014, in Yaounde, the Minister of Economy Planning and Regional Development, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, signed a partnership of over FCFA 9.84 billion with the Belfius Bank of Belgium “to rehabilitate and reinforce extension systems to supply potable water in 16 towns – Mbalmayo, Obala, Monatele, Sa’a, Yoko, Yabassi, Bandjoun, Dschang, Bangoua, Djoum, Akonolinga, Tibati, Mbalam, Batouri, Yakadouma and Mououndou
6. in 2012 another Belgian bank, Dexia Bank, signed an accord worth over FCFA7.87 billion with Cameroon represented still by Minister Djoumessi, yet again to rehabilitate the extension systems of potable water in 16 towns.”
7. on July 25, 2014, the Government of Cameroon has signed a loan agreement worth FCFA 13.9 billion with a Belgian bank to rehabilitate, reinforce and extend the water supply network in eleven localities in the country.
8. etc, etc, etc.
CONCLUSION
The GOC is alone responsible for the deaths caused by this PREVENTABLE disease.
The GOC borrowed moneys under the guise of the provision of potable water. However, the money was embezzled.
Le Cameroun est définitivement devenu la risée du monde entier.
SHAME ON DICTATOR BIYA AND HIS CRIME SYNDICATE
Mr. Unstoppable, God bless you. ? Substantive analysis with facts.
By the way how can the “Southwest Region” be having potable water problems when we in the Southwest do not have any problems pursuant to slaveboy Dion Ngute? What a schmuck!