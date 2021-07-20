Cameroon Says Students and Teachers Defy Separatists School Lockdown

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON – VOA | Authorities in Cameroon said at least 70,000 schoolchildren and their teachers have returned to classrooms this year in the troubled western regions. The schools had been abandoned due to threats from English-speaking rebels, who see them as an arm of the French-speaking-majority’s rule.
Fourteen-year-old Clementine Fua is spending a holiday in Yaoundé with her uncle. Fua said this year, she braved threats from separatists and successfully went to school in her hometown Njinikom, in the English-speaking Northwest region. Fua said separatists deprived her of education for three years.
“It is good for everyone to go to school so they can have the knowledge,” Fua said. “We struggled through the crisis. When we were going to school there were gunshots, we ran and we came back (to school) by God’s grace. God helped us. We wrote the First School Leaving Certificate peacefully.”
Cameron’s First School Leaving Certificate and Common Entrance Examinations qualify primary students for secondary school studies.
Cameroon’s ministries of basic and secondary education said Fua is one of 70,000 students who returned to more than 400 re-opened schools this year in the Northwest and Southwest regions.
Wilfred Wambeng Ndong is the highest government official in charge of basic education in the Northwest.
He reports that the number of children who took their First School Leaving exams this year increased dramatically.
“Last year we had 12,786 candidates who sat the First School Leaving and Common Entrance,” Ndong said. “And this year, we have 27,128, meaning that the number almost doubled.”
Ngwang Roland Yuven is in charge of secondary education in the Northwest region. He said the number of kids taking secondary school exams also increased.
“This year, the figure moved from the 13,000 of last year to 22,482 candidates,” Yuven said. “The examinations were conducted in a hitch-free manner thanks to the strict and committed follow-up by security. The success also came about as a result of the determination and resilience of parents and the candidates themselves who defied all challenges to ensure that they participated.”
Yuven said the success recorded this year might motivate parents to send their children back to school, despite continued threats from separatist militants.
The separatists attacked or set fire to more than 200 schools between 2017 and 2019, and nearly all schools in the North- and Southwest regions shut down, as teachers left their jobs due to insecurity.
Nji Samuel Kale is education secretary of schools owned by the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, or the PCC. He said everyone involved — students, parents, teachers and security forces — has shown great commitment to making sure the schools stay open.
“We want to thank the community for the strong mobilization they carried out to ensure that the schools reopened,” Kale said. “The community and the Christians helped us run the schools. The teachers, we must attest, they have been enduring a lot. They have shown a lot of resilience. We are praying that unfortunate incidents should not occur again so that the children should have education.”
The separatists launched their rebellion in 2017. According to the United Nations, more than 3,000 people, including soldiers and police, have been killed since the violence in the regions began.
If there is something this avoidable situation has proved beyond doubt. It is the extreme nativity of our so called university professors brainwashed with fictitious ideas to remain subordinates. one good example is professor ayangwe, listening to him on the 18th of this month on a program hosted by a Nigerian professor. I had the impression he was living on another planet. responding to the following question posed by one caller,(why are you fighting for a foriegn identity instead of defending an African identity), response we can not just push colonization aside, not everything about it was bad.can we IMMAGINE a Chinese, Indian or Iranian professor making the same statement?
Oh, yes, I have been to India and in fact Indians are some of the most intellectually westernised people. What Ayangwe is saying is that this is part of history, it shapes our values and puts us unfortunately on the present path. Biya is fighting to maintain French hegemony in Africa, to francophonise anglophones, which is a western ideology and construct. By default, the war lines are drawn by colonialism. If Biya symbolised Africaness we will be for him. Remember Swahili is not a pure African language, it is the Pidgin English of East Africa, born from Africans mixing with Arabs. History changes the course of human existence; we must adapt with change to progress. African-Americans are Americans because of slavery, that can’t be changed, but can be used constructively to their advantage.
EYALLOW,,,, you are absolutely correct that India has some the most Anglo americanised àleads in the world who invest time trying to mimic Britain.but I do not see one of them saying, not everything in the brutal occupation of India by Britain was bad,do you?but this is what professor ayangwe openly said.if we remain calm and a bit detached from the situation, thinking calmly and rationally.does it not make sense to oppose an African identity to the attempt to transform us to French copycats? Would it not be more wise and thoughtful as an approach? Your claim that kiswahili is some sort of East African Pugin is wrong. Yes there are some Arabic words in the language but the structure is purely African.
We can even decide to purge the language of all Arabic and English words replacing with words from other African languages. for example the word chimurenga which means revolution in shona could be inserted in kiswahili with the same meaning.do not forget that English language and French also have many foreign words.but this approach weakens a culture, the approache used in North Korea seems to be more rebust because it preserves cultural authenticity.once a new object is created, our linguist will have the responsibility to give it a name using our own imagination without ever trying to divert the name from that of the objects inventor.for example a plane is called eh bang Kang in Metta meaning the flying object.