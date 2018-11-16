Cameroon secession activists denied bail

The East African (press release) | A court in Cameroon Thursday rejected an application for bail for some detained Anglophone separatist leaders who were seized in Nigeria and extradited to Yaoundé in January.
The Yaoundé Appeal Court confirmed an earlier verdict by the High Court rejecting a plea by defence lawyers that secessionist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe and his fellow defendants be granted bail.
Mr Fru John Nsoh, who led the defence team, said he was not surprised by the outcome of the brief hearing and promised they would petition the Supreme Court within 48 hours.
“The Appeal Court has confirmed the verdict that was issued by the High Court, meaning they have rejected our application. I was not surprised though, and we are going to file at the Supreme Court,” Mr Nsoh said.
Some family members and friends of the detainees came to the hearing with hope that their loved ones would be set free.
“It has not been easy for the family. We are in tears everyday…,” a sister of one of the detainees stated, before bursting into tears.
Mr Tabe, the president of a self-declared breakaway state of Ambazonia, and 46 other members of the secessionist movement, were held incommunicado in Yaoundé for 10 months before being granted access to lawyers recently, Mr Nsoh said.
Prior to their extradition, Mr Tabe and the co-accused had been “held in secret” at a hotel in Abuja, according to Amnesty International.
The human rights advocacy group said the activists were at risk of “unfair trial before a military court and the deeply disturbing possibility of torture” in Cameroon.
Thursday’s hearing was their second public appearance since they were extradited.
The suspects symbolically proclaimed the independence of the hypothetical of Ambazonia on October 1 last year.
Their subsequent deportation marked an escalation in the crisis that has rocked the two English speaking regions for nearly two years now.
A kangaroo court is refusing them bail application, too bad for Cameroon.
These guys were unlawfully extradited from Naija, at a time when Naija does not have extradition law in place. Buhari just sign the extradition law 3 days back.
Human right group, must continue to put pressure on the autocratic government of Biya to give this folks a fair trial, the body language of the government shows the want them to rot in jail, as one can feel in their bail denial.
Biya is a tyrant with the way and manner he governs Cameroon, his continuous abuse of power will last for another 7yrs unabated, why because the senile president has pocketed the other arm of government.
The legislature and the judiciary all dance to the makossa Biya is playing in that zoo call Cameroon.
ZOO is the term that has been used by your BIAFRA PEOPLE to characterise your dystopia called Nigeria.
Gatecrasher, Nigeria is not better organised than Cameroon… besides, your population is just overwhelming with all sorts of demons!
@Brown Sugar (Abuja) Are u surprised at what Biya is doing?Biya is playing colonial masters to anglophones on behlf of France.That explains why Cameroon is lawless.France gave Biya an assignment,which Biya want to accomplish.The lawyers of this guys did not even even asked but for bail,they applied for harbeas corpus,for them to be released and sent back to Nigeria,because they were unlawfully arrested and repatriated to Cameroon. All of them have denounced Cameroonian citizenship,and from what i know,Cameroon does not accept dual nationality.In Cameroon,when u take another nationality,u automatically lose your Cameroon nationality. As we speak,we don’t even know their charges yet.They are just telling us that they have been denied bail.Denied bail for what?
@RAS:- this is this cameroon arrogance that has failed us till date..
we talk too much and think very little..
One out of every 10 black man is a nigerian..
This is the country with the largest black race..
We are just a small, chaotic and poorly organized country..
Nigeria though still struggling with corruption and some typical african problems is far enlightened than cameroon..They are on a different league..
Cameroon has nothing my brother..
All we have are intellectuals who think with their stomach..
If Cameroonians had the chance to travel within Africa, they will be a very big bloody revolution in our country for they will then understand how poorly mismanaged the country is..
Cameroon is governed by thieves and gangsters, people who dont even have love for Africa..
@Brown Sugar (Abuja) What are their charges in the first place.They should give us their charges, before telling us that they have been denied bail.There truth is that there is no case,and Biya knows it.Biya will have to release them in the end and pay compensation.He thinks it is business as usual.He is counting on his master France,to defend him,but it will backfire in the end,as France will leave him alone in his movie….Just watch at what is going to happen in NW and SW in the days ahead.The international community will not be able to contain us…..
Restorationists leadership of Ambazonia would have been the appropriate title
A KANGAROO COURT IN A SH*THOLE ISLAND OF EVIL
@Biko, you said it all. This blindness, started from the time of Ahidjo, who would make
it very very difficult for Cameroonians to travel abroad, even freely at home. Imagin, it
took one crossing the Mungo river to Douala, to pass freely only by having a pass.
Then came the crowning with biya making it very difficult for a people to have ends meet
easily. Everyone, knows that the people of Cameroon, have lived like foreigners all
along, in their own country, being ruled by a clique of thieves ang gangsters as you rightly
put it. I bet you, we are yet to see the real reaction of those marginalized human beings.
Nigeria shall pay a very heavy price of what is happening in Cameroon in the long run. After Buhari things could get very bad and perhaps worse than they are now in LRC vs SC. Once Atanga Nji runs out of money to give to the corrupt security agents of Nigeria, it is game over for LRC
Nothing will get worse… you will all be killed. Cameroon holds the key to Nigeria’s existence as a country, if you don’t know.