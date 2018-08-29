Cameroon seeks a $3M Chinese humanitarian fund to address crisis in Anglophone regions

Business in Cameroon | Upon the impending China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac) to be held in September, the Cameroonian President Paul Biya is seeking CFA1.7 billion ($3 million) from China to address the current unrest in Anglophone regions.
“President Xi Jinping should announce China’s support to the emergency humanitarian assistance plan decided by the (Cameroonian) Head of State for people in the North-west and South-West regions who are victims of exactions from terrorists who turned into secessionists,” official sources said.
According to the Presidency of the Republic, the support could be granted as a gift without consideration, including aid equipment. Let’s mention that the fund is part of the 2018-19 Humanitarian Assistance Plan valued at CFA12.7 billion announced June 20 by the Prime Minister Philemon Yang.
The scheme is set to reach the estimated 74,994 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), of which 66,262 are in the South-West region and 8,732 in the North-West region. The victims of abuses in host localities and communities are also included, as well as the 21,291 refugees estimated by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Major areas of actions include housing, food and basic necessities, education, protection and reconstitution of individual documents. The government also plans assistance and comfort visits to the refugees in Nigeria.
If true you are travelling to China to ask for $30000000,
Then you are a disgrace to the country.
We can do better.
Ethiopians should built a $6 billion hydro dam on local resources.
Impostor!!!! Business in Cameroon cannot substitute for Minister of Communication. Business in Cameroon should not turn it’s armchair journalism into news!
Beggars do not usually choose or impose condition; they receive what is given to them and then genuflect. No beggar would use language like “President Xi Jinping should…..” or “According to the presidency of the republic the support could begranted as a gift without consideration…”
@JD, a short while ago on this forum, i called them `two for toro`journalist and
journalism. So don`t eat your head for nothing about them, boy.
Doing better requires accountability and transparency in management of government funds. Poor soldiers of LRC are fighting with empty stomachs in NOSO and without bullet proof vests. I am sure their families will be grateful if Biyamoron can go down on his knees and beg for funds to protect our professional army. Cameroon is not Ethiopia, we are a country of law under threat from terrorist Biafrais – Biya knows what he is doing and is the only one who can restore order in our country so stop sympathizing with terrorist and support our president.
More money for Atanga Nji and Mafany to fill their accounts in the name of going to help people who won’t receive a dime of the money. I pity who gives money to these thieves at this moment.
Slave master
The Chinese are not stupid far from it.
You spend $1million in Switzerland in 2weeks between hotel, entourage and healthcare, the minister of health also spends maybe another $500,000 for his personal health and entourage. They claim Musonge francophonization commission was give $ 1.4million just to buy cars
The above alone is $3million dollars.
Then you go to the Chinese to beg for money and aid to help 400,000 Anglophones displaced and more than 70,000 refugees in Nigeria?
Who is fooling who?
Why not beg from Switzerland where you spend all state funds?
Why not beg from France since you started the war on Anglophones because of the French sponsored recolonization francophonization agenda?
For those who ask why Anglophones fight for self rule this is your exhibit A
Paul Biya has become the Greatest Disgrace of Cameroon with the way his handle the Anglophone Crisis! This is not a Natural Disaster, this a political crisis that need a political solution and not Humanitarian Aid. Who cares about shorterm Fixes if Anglophones cannot see clearly what their feature will be in Cameroon? When is this issue going to be debated in the Cameroon parliament? When is the Anglophone Crisis going to debated by the Constitutional Counsel? When is paul Biya going to resign so that Cameroonians can get a leader that is ready and willing to listen to their grievances without killing them or without locking them up ?
How genuine is the Humanintarian assistance fund request by Paul Biya? Is Paul Biya sure he is going to be the next President of Cameroon after October 7, 2018 if the elections finally hold? Lack of foresight when there is a popular out-cry not to elect him and his cohorts from cintinuing to plunge Cameroon into abject poverty. Big time thieves!
wow….shameless….so basically, Biya goes to China to discuss help for a domestic situation he is not discussing or addressing with those who matter?
This is the lowest of lows….increasing the stings to Chinese manipulation for peanuts that can be easily deducted from unnecessary expense accounts in a few bloated ministries?
This is pathetic and disgraceful.
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END !!!
The Anglophone Question is now a justification to raise money.
Cameroonians were tricked to contribute 2 billion FCFA to the so-called “Plan d’urgence”
Now, China is being tricked to contribute 1.7 million FCFA
To add salt to injuries, LRC is using the Anglophone Question to beg for money while at the same time the so-called Commission on bilingualism is squandering 700 million FCFA on 15 limousines.
The so-called ” one and indivisible” LRC is ruled by the most shameless, corrupt, dishonest, faithless, deceitful, arrogant and insensitive people n planet earth.
Little wonder, Southern Cameroonians have now taken their collective destiny into their hands to separate their country from that ISLAND OF EVIL referred to as “one and indivisible” LRC