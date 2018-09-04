Cameroon seeks Chinese financing for three road projects

Business in Cameroon | On the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac) which started September 3, the Cameroonian President Paul Biya pleaded for China to fund three highway projects underway in Cameroon.
The announcement was made during a meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping when Paul Biya applauded China’s multifaceted support for infrastructure projects in Cameroon.
The projects include the 2nd phase of the Yaoundé-Douala highway financed by Eximbank China, whose works are underway on the first 60 kilometers, the Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway whose works on the urban section (10 km) are awaiting, and the Edéa-Kribi highway, set to join the 32 km stretch of highway between Kribi and Lolablé, which serves the deep-water port of Kribi.
Let’s note, works on this section which are carried out by the Chinese company CHEC are being completed.
China to finance 10km of road ??
“One and indivisible” LRC is in severe financial trouble. That is the reason her borrowing appetite increases by the day. Almost every Project in LRC is financed with foreign capital.
However, a country cannot be governed by borrowing.
Simply put, LRC needs to make a forward step in reducing dependence on borrowing-
The root cause of the financial predicaments of LRC is easy to understand:
LRC has always been Living beyond means
1. the President with his bloated suite always squanders astronomical sum of taxpayers money at Intercontinental hotel
2. The bloated cabinet of 69 ministers is the largest on planet earth
3. buying 500.000 laptops for students qualifies an entry into the Guinness book of records because no other country has ever done that
4. Fighting multiple wars is expensive