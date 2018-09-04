Cameroon seeks Chinese financing for three road projects

Business in Cameroon | On the sidelines of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac) which started September 3, the Cameroonian President Paul Biya pleaded for China to fund three highway projects underway in Cameroon.

The announcement was made during a meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping when Paul Biya applauded China’s multifaceted support for infrastructure projects in Cameroon.

The projects include the 2nd phase of the Yaoundé-Douala highway financed by Eximbank China, whose works are underway on the first 60 kilometers, the Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway whose works on the urban section (10 km) are awaiting, and the Edéa-Kribi highway, set to join the 32 km stretch of highway between Kribi and Lolablé, which serves the deep-water port of Kribi.

Let’s note, works on this section which are carried out by the Chinese company CHEC are being completed.