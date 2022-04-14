Cameroon sees cassava flour boom as grain prices surge | +video

April 14, 2022

FRANCE 24 | As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to impact crucial food exports, wheat prices are soaring.

Many African countries rely on Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and could face a severe food crisis.

But in Cameroon, entrepreneurs are coming up with alternatives to wheat, which is used to make flour.

Production of bread and cakes made from local cassava and sweet potato flour is now booming. These tubers are abundant in the country but are normally used unprocessed in traditional dishes.

