Cameroon separatist crisis: Vatican offers to mediate

APAnews | The Vatican has offered to mediate an end to the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon, Pope Francis’ emissary to President Paul Biya revealed in Yaounde.
The Secretary for Relations with States at the Holy See, Paul Richard Gallagher, Tuesday spoke of the Vatican’s readiness to help Cameroon resolve the English-speaking secessionist crisis, which has been rocking the North-West and South-West regions since October 2016.
Pope Francis’ emissary, who was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, in Yaoundé on Monday evening commended “the efforts made so far by the government,” before explaining to his interlocutor the mediation he intends to undertake on behalf of the Vatican in the secessionist crisis in Cameroon.
Among other things, Paul Richard Gallagher requested, on behalf of the Apostolic Nuncio, Julio Murat, an audience with President Biya.
The Catholic Church and religious denominations in general, are suffering the consequences of the separatist rebellion in Cameroon, which has paralyzed their apostolic and educational activities.
They have also been targeted in kidnapping and execution of pastors, acts blamed on Anglophone separatists.
More than 3 catholic priest have been executed by the tribal militia in the last 2yrs in Anglophone Cameroon including an American missionary.
An Anglophone Cardinal was denied permission by the government to have a basic gathering of Anglophones in Cameroon to come up with a solution to the crises.
What was the position of the Vatican when priest were executed on church premises?
The Vatican should try first to remedy the issue of sexual abuse of children. They lack trust.
Among other things, Paul Richard Gallagher requested, on behalf of the Apostolic Nuncio, Julio Murat, an audience with President Biya……
If they trully aimed at resolving the conflict the 2bishops from NW and SW were supposed to be in the first meeting and all future meetings.Besides ground zero is not yde
“They have also been targeted in kidnapping and execution of pastors, acts blamed on Anglophone separatists”…..
