Cameroon separatists block traffic, burn buses

AKUM, Cameroon The Boston Globe — Armed Anglophone separatists burned buses and blocked traffic in the capital of the English-speaking northwest region, Cameroon’s military said Sunday as it deployed troops.
Separatists said the action in Bamenda was meant to disrupt next month’s presidential election; they say voting can’t take place in what they call the independent state of Ambazonia. The months of deadly unrest in Cameroon pose a serious challenge to 85-year-old President Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982 and is running again. The government has sought to assure voters they will be protected.
The unrest began in 2016 when English speakers began calling for greater autonomy in the French-speaking country. The United Nations says 300 people have died.
— Associated Press
Related
Do Francophone Cameroonians Actually believe that it is normal to have the same President for more than 40 Years? That’s if they accord Paul Biya another 7 years term of Office. All of Cameroon should be calling for Paul Biya to Go and Live Cameroonians to pick up tge pieces of this country he has destroyed. Biya most Go!
Les Camerounais francophones pensent-ils réellement qu’il est normal d’avoir le même président depuis plus de 40 ans? C’est si elles accordent à Paul Biya un autre mandat de 7 ans. Tout le Cameroun devrait demander à Paul Biya de partir et de laisser les Camerounais ramasser les morceaux de ce pays qu’il a détruits. Biya doit partir!
There will be ZERO election in SC.
Rumours abound that LRC is planning to ferry ghost voters from the West and Littoral regions to “vote” in SC. The ghost workers will each receive FCFA 25.000 from the so-called “Plan d’urgence” account.
This diabolic plan by LRC is masterminded by ex-convict Atangana. The goal is to deceive the international election observers that voting took place in all the ten regions.
Permit me to make it abundantly clear to prospective ghost voters that Amba boys have already finalised plans to disrupt this diabolic plan of LRC by all means possible including lethal force. Any person taking part in this ghost voter scheme will be doing so at his/her own risk. SC is a war zone and should be considered as such by all and sundry.
DO NOT SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED