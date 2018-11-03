Cameroon separatists chop off fingers of plantation workers

YAOUNDE, Cameroon Washington Post | Separatist militants attacked workers on a state-run rubber plantation in restive southwestern Cameroon, chopping off their fingers because the men had defied an order to stay away from the farms, authorities said Friday.
The attack is the second of its kind in less than a week by the militants, who have responded violently to a government crackdown on separatist activities in the English-speaking parts of the country.
David Epie, a 43-year-old worker at a rubber plantation, says armed men attacked him and three of his co-workers on Thursday evening.
“I do not know the fate of one of our workers who tried to escape and was shot on the leg,” said Epie, who lost several fingers. He bled as we fled when the attackers were leaving.”
South West governor Bernard Okalia Bilai said he has ordered the military to chase and arrest the separatists blamed for the two recent attacks on rubber plantation workers. On Monday, seven workers lost fingers when militants hacked them off at a plantation in the town of Tiko.
“We cannot allow groups of terrorists to continue to disturb the peace we badly need in this region,” he said. “They are going from farm to farm, terrorizing farmers and workers … they must pay for the crimes they are committing.”
Cameroon was once divided between British and French colonial powers. English speakers make up 20 percent of the population and have long complained of being marginalized by the French majority.
Those grievances erupted into conflict in 2016 when militant separatists took up arms following a series of protests by teachers and lawyers who cited discrimination in their fields of employment.
The militants have vowed to destabilize the English-speaking regions of Cameroon to win independence for the areas. Earlier this week an American missionary died in another restive part of the country after he was shot in the head amid fighting between armed separatists and soldiers in northwestern Cameroon.
The separatists consider the state-run banana, palm oil and rubber plantations in southwestern Cameroon to be legitimate targets. Vehicles, tractors, buildings and warehouses owned by the state’s Cameroon Development Corporation have been torched and some staff members have been kidnapped.
Meanwhile, 10 separatist leaders appeared in court Thursday in the capital of Yaounde, the first time they have been seen in public in Cameroon since their arrests 10 months ago in neighboring Nigeria. The suspects include Ayuk Tabe Julius, the man who proclaimed himself president of what he called the English-speaking republic of Ambazonia.
The Cameroonian government has called them terrorists and said they would answer for their crimes under a 2014 anti-terrorism law which says that anyone who uses weapons against the government will face a military tribunal. If convicted on such charges, they could face the death sentence.
Defense counsel John Nsoh says the suspects have been deprived of their right to communicate with their lawyers.
“They were abducted — they were not even arrested — taken from a foreign country and brought into Cameroon and detained incommunicado for more than 10 months,” he said.
The turmoil in Cameroon comes as President Paul Biya, who has led since 1982, easily won a seventh term last month in an election that the United States says was marked by irregularities. The government did away with presidential term limits several years ago, part of a trend in Africa that has dismayed many.
**** FAKE NEWS ****
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
**** TRAITORS BEWARE ****
1. The ANC killed South Africans who collaborated with the Apartheid regime,
2. Frelimo and Renamo killed Mozambicans who collaborated with the Portuguese,
3. SWAPO killed Namibians who collaborated with the Apartheid regime of South Africa,
4. MPLA and UNITA killed Angolans who collaborated with the Portuguese,
5. The Mau Mau killed Kenyans who collaborated with the British.
6. The Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) killed South Sudanese who collaborated with the Government in Khartoum
7. The Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) killed Eritreans who collaborated with Ethiopia
8. The FALINTIL National Armed Forces for the Liberation of East Timor killed traitors
9. The Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), killed Kosovars who betrayed the struggle
10. Etc.
LRC terrorists are committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC. Southern Cameroonians are therefore an endangered species. They have the right to use all means at their disposal to free themselves.
Amba boys have the mandate to deal with any person or group of persons who stand on the way of the struggle.
Not true. Truth, is that the people took up peace plants – tree branches, to say enough is enough.
Then the president, refused accepting dialogue prescribed by all, instead declared a war and
his rogue soldiers, started shooting, raping, burning whole villages etc. That was when, we
decided to defend ourselves and territory.
No one should attempt, to distort facts, not even the press, both foreign or local. Biya is the sole
cause of how it all grew, from a to z.
You go tell that to the guys who lost their fingers.
Now they could loose their jobs as without fingers, how are they going to earn a living?
Barbarians.
What a way to win hearts.
Ambazombians are just a bunch of savages and should be treated as such.
No taking prisoners. Shoot to kill when encountering a terrorist.
Ambazonia has never been after your black Bulu heart dog. Get the f out and go rejoice as you have one more rotting meat to feast on provided by EKEMA underground militia. Beti Bulu criminals.
Little drops of water make up the mighty ocean. This fact was true yesterday, is true today and may likely be true tomorrow, even as we choose to live in denial of the realities staring directly at all of us!
The latest tragedy to strike the stabilizing, peaceful Cameroon is far, far away from the troubled Anglophone region. Last evening the gigantic Biopharmaceutical of Bassa-Douala went up in flames. The fire department will try to navigate it s way through the snarling traffic.