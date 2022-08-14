Cameroon Sign One All Sports Kit Deal for 2022 World Cup

Share Facebook

Footyheadlines | Cameroon have signed a kit deal with One All Sports to produce the team’s official kits for the 2022 World Cup.

In case you missed it, Cameroon announced in early July that they had unilaterally ended the previous deal with French brand Le Coq Sportif. But while recent rumors pointed towards Cameroon returning to Puma, they have ended up signing with One All Sports, a company that’s better known for its motorsport gear.

As per the official press release, the kit deal between One All Sports and Cameroon will run for an initial three years. OAS was selected by the special commitee due to them offering “a much higher amount […] compared to other contenders.”

Continuing the statement, Cameroon announce that the company will sell official merchandise for fans of the team “at reasonable prices.”