Cameroon star Nchout Njoya Ajara on the move in Norway

BBC | Cameroon forward Nchout Njoya Ajara has swapped clubs in Norway moving from Sandviken to Valerenga.

She has signed a two-year deal with Valerenga after spending one season and making 22 appearances for Sandviken.

Ajara scored a total of 18 goals for the club, which included 15 league goals in just 19 matches,

The 25-year-old’s feats earned her a nomination for Player of the Year in Norway’s women’s top flight, the Toppserien.

She scored three goals in as many games in the Norwegian Women’s Cup but missed the final as she helped Cameroon clinch a place at the Women’s World Cup with a third place finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Her Sandviken side lost 4-0 in the final to LSK Kvinner in the final the day after Ajara helped Cameroon beat Mali 4-2 in the third-place play-off at the Nations Cup in Ghana.

Ajara scored two goals for the Indomitable Lionesses at the Nations Cup.