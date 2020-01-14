Cameroon student kills maths teacher in stabbing

Share Facebook

BBC – A secondary school student in Cameroon has killed his mathematics teacher after stabbing him twice.

It is not clear why the pupil at Nkolbisson High School in the capital, Yaoundé, attacked the male teacher, who died after being taken to hospital.

Fellow students say tensions between the pair started on Monday.

When the student came into class on Tuesday, he slapped the teacher before stabbing him in the chest.

The teacher had started work at the school two months ago.

One student told the BBC he was beginning to “impact positively on their learning”.

The student has been taken into police custody.

Nalova Lyonga, the minister of secondary education, cut short a trip to Douala to visit the school.