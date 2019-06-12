Cameroon suffer injury blow as Aboubakar is ruled out of AFCON

Futaa | Cameroon have suffered a major injury setback after Vincent Aboubakar was ruled out of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Aboubakar, who scored the winning goal as the Indomitable lions lifted the continental title in 2017 could not pass fitness tests due to the niggling injury, eventually missing out on the squad.

The FC Porto striker is the only notable absence from coach Clearance Seedorf’s 23-man squad, which is in camp for the preparations.

The 27-year-old has had a year to forget as he sat out the majority of the season following an injury he picked at the start of the season.

Seedorf has given 11 players their debut in the national team squad, including Ajax’s Andre Onana who starred in the Champions League.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende, Belgium), Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece), Gaetan Bong (Brighton, England), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor, Turkey), Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Betis Sevilla, Spain)

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (PSG, France), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Jacques Zoua (Astra, Romania), Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan, China), Joel Tagueu (Maritimo, Portugal), Olivier Boumal (Panionos, Greece)