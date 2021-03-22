Cameroon suspends AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

March 22, 2021

cgtn | Cameroon has become the latest country to suspend AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine despite the World Health Organization backing the jabs.

Reuters reports the country’s health ministry to have said in a statement the that the suspension was for precaution and prudence.

A number of countries – mostly in Europe – have stopped administering the AstraZeneca shots either entirely or from specific batches, citing potential adverse effects including possible blood clots.

The WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have repeatedly given the jabs a green light to continue being administered, noting that the benefits outweigh the risks.

