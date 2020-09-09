Cameroon Taps Burnsville Man For COVID Marketplace

September 9, 2020 Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville man is playing a crucial role in his home country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yves Zouzouambe, a software developer, came to the United States from Cameroon when he was 25.

Check Also

Cameroun: les élections régionales annoncées pour le 6 décembre 2020

RFI | Les élections régionales au Cameroun sont prévues par la Constitution de 1996, mais …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ut id odio velit, Aliquam consectetur dolor