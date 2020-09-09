Cameroon Taps Burnsville Man For COVID Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville man is playing a crucial role in his home country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yves Zouzouambe, a software developer, came to the United States from Cameroon when he was 25.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville man is playing a crucial role in his home country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yves Zouzouambe, a software developer, came to the United States from Cameroon when he was 25.
RFI | Les élections régionales au Cameroun sont prévues par la Constitution de 1996, mais …