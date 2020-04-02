Cameroon targets 98% financial inclusion with the National Payment Switch

April 2, 2020 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | Substantially increase financial inclusion from the current 40% to 98%, which is the mobile penetration rate in Cameroon. This is one of the objectives of the national payment switch inaugurated on March 31, 2020, by Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

Minette Libom Li Likeng
To achieve this result (which means that all Cameroonian mobile owners will have access to financial services) the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications is certainly counting on the cheap mobile transaction costs the national payment switch will promote.

This platform, which guarantees fair interconnection conditions in the country, also helps to access mobile financial services via a single code #237#. Administered by state-owned postal company Campost, this innovation places the postal sector at the heart of the development of the digital economy, according to Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng.

Check Also

Pape Diouf: Former Marseille president dies after contracting coronavirus

BBC | Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting coronavirus, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
amet, diam elit. at porta. eget