Cameroon Telecommunications plans broadband rollout for new housing

Developing Telecoms | State-owned fixed and mobile operator Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) has announced plans to deploy fixed broadband infrastructure and services to new housing projects in the country.

Camtel signed an agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development earlier this week. It is tasked, according to the Journal du Cameroun, with deploying broadband infrastructure and services within the framework of housing projects and urban infrastructure development.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes, and the Director General of Camtel, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi. Both parties said the agreement is in line with the objectives of the government’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development in Cameroon.

The minister was also quoted as saying that, with the signing of the agreement, she hoped Camtel would immediately get to work to ensure that new cities are fully equipped with broadband services, which the Director General assured her it would. However, no timetable or business partners have yet been revealed.

This isn’t the only big communications upgrade Camtel has agreed to put in place lately. In June, according to IT Web Africa, it said it will provide the government with digital services as the country deploys new software valued at 955-million CFA (about US$1.487 million) to manage HR functions and the payroll of civil servants.

Under the deal Camtel will provide secure and redundant connections to the internet, and high-speed interconnection through dedicated fibre optic or radio links.

It will also make available a data security solution and provide the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms with access to various services offered through its data centre.