Cameroon: The poultry sector lost about CFAF4 bln within a month due to Covid-19 (Ipavic)

June 24, 2020 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | Cameroonâ€™s poultry sector recorded about CFAF4 billion of losses within one month after the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the country (on March 6, 2020), according to FranÃ§ois Djonou, President of the Cameroon Poultry Interprofession (Ipavic).

“The poultry industry has been seriously impacted by the coronavirus. At the beginning of the confinement, many chicks died, the price of eggs dropped drastically and veterinary drugs were no longer sold …” he explained in the government daily Cameroon Tribune to detail the concrete origin of the losses suffered by local poultry farmers.

Indeed, a few days after the discovery of the first positive case in the country, the government took restrictive measures such as the closure of restaurants and bars from 6 p.m. and prohibited the organization of ceremonies and other banquets with more than 50 people.

The slowdown in these activities and the suspension of events, where chicken consumption is usually high, have had a significant impact on the entire industry. This negative result started with producers who, to avoid additional costs due to slumps in sales, simply sold their products off.

Check Also

Phase II of YaoundÃ©-Douala highway: Nganou Djoumessi takes measures to avoid deadline slippages

Business in Cameroon | Phase II of the construction of the YaoundÃ©-Douala highway (Bibodi-Douala, 135 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
Nullam felis libero. elit. dapibus et, justo dolor vel, ut massa velit,