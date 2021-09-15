Cameroon to “adequately” equip hospitals before AFCON

Share Facebook

Xinhua | Cameroon Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda said on Tuesday, the country is working to “adequately” equip hospitals for medical coverage before Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is scheduled to be hosted by the Central African nation next year.

Manaouda made the remark while inspecting medical facilities in the capital city, Yaounde.

“We have organised ourselves to take care of anybody coming to see football in Cameroon. We have received many medical equipment (for that purpose).

If there is an accident, we have medical ambulances to transport the patients. We have three (ambulances) already. Before the competition, more will arrive,” Louis Joss Bitang, Director of Yaounde Emergency Centre told reporters during the inspection tour.

He said, the centre was so far equipped with scanner, x-ray and intensive care units that will work round clock during the football championship.

Cameroon is also preparing facilities that will “significantly” curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the competition, officials said.

AFCON, Africa’s biggest biennial football competition is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year. Enditem