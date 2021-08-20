Cameroon to adjust basic education to prepare for school reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) — New measures will be introduced in nurseries and primary schools in Cameroon as part of an effort to prepare a safe school reopening next month, said Minister of Basic Education Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa on Thursday,

“Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still here, we have to readjust what we have been doing before. Now we have new pedagogic tools to continue our program within the environment of COVID-19,” Ngoa told reporters in the capital city of Yaounde during a consultation meeting to prepare for the next academic year.

“We also regret the fact that we got overcrowded classes last year. We cannot permit ourselves now to let our classes be overcrowded. So we have to build new infrastructures,” he added.

Preschool education and e-learning will be enhanced and effective pedagogic approaches and material alternative programs will be introduced to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Ngoa said. Enditem