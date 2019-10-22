Cameroon To Buy Russia’s Panstir-S1 Anti-Aircraft System

Share Facebook

Defense World | Cameroon is eyeing a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system purchase from Russia, said Mahamat Paba Sale, Ambassador of the African Republic, on Tuesday.

“We are hoping to sign a contract. We are interested, and I believe this will be done. Russian equipment are of very high quality,” the diplomat said, during an interview with RIA Novosti.

The Central African nation also wants to buy armored personnel carriers and military transport and combat helicopters from Russia, he said.

The Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled air defense system designed to provide protection from small military, administrative and industrial facilities from all means of air attack in an adverse radio-electronic situation. Its missiles and artillery shells can hit all types of manned aircraft and drones.