Cameroon to face England in last 16, NZ knocked out

FBC News | Cameroon has qualified for the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after beating New Zealand 2-1 in France.

Ajara Nchout scored two superb goals, including an injury-time winner where they will face England.

Nchout turned inside Ria Percival in the 95th minute and superbly curled in the winner to put Cameroon through.

They were heading out after Aurelle Awona sliced a volley into her own net with 10 minutes remaining for 1-1.

Nchout had put her side ahead in the second half with a lovely, dinked goal.

Although Cameroon finished on three points, the same as Nigeria from Group A, they went through courtesy of having scored just a single goal more (3) than their African counterparts.

They will now face Phil Neville’s Lionesses in the first knockout round on Sunday (16:30 BST) in Valenciennes.

The Netherlands finished top of Group E with a 100% record after a 2-1 victory over Canada, who finish in second place.

Statistics

Cameroon progress to the last 16 for the second successive tournament.

Cameroon’s second goal came with 94 minutes and 49 seconds on the clock – the latest winning goal (excluding extra time) in World Cup history.

Cameroon are now six World Cup games without a clean sheet, conceding nine goals.

New Zealand are still without a win in their 15 World Cup matches – an ongoing record.

New Zealand have only scored eight goals in their 15 matches in the tournament.

Aurelle Awona scored the sixth own goal of the tournament – equalling the record for one tournament set in 2015.

[Source: BBC]