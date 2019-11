Cameroon to hold legislative and municipal elections on Feb. 9, 2020

YAOUNDE, Nov. 10 (Xinhua)

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on Sunday signed a presidential decree announcing elections for members of National Assembly and municipal councillors on February 9, 2020.

The two elections were postponed twice due to growing threats from armed separatists in the two English-speaking regions and attacks from Boko Haram terror group in the country’s Far North region.

Separatists have vowed to disrupt the elections in the troubled regions. Enditem