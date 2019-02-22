Cameroon to include indigenous languages in school curriculum

YAOUNDE, Xinhua | Cameroon’s indigenous languages will soon be officially taught in schools as part of the country’s reforms to “enhance social integration and unity,” minister of basic education said on Thursday.
“It is now an official policy. The state wants to generalize the use of indigenous languages in schools,” Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa said in the capital, Yaounde, during a ceremony to mark the International Mother Language Day.
There are 260 indigenous languages in Cameroon but only French and English are official. Ngoa said the new initiative intends to gradually make official all the indigenous languages.
“Are we going to insert all of them (indigenous languages) in school programs? It’s not possible. We will therefore begin by experimenting mother tongues that are fluently spoken in our country. In fact, we have had some experiments that produced satisfactory results. We will now see how to start implementing them in official programs,” Ngoa said.
He said UNESCO has pledged to support Cameroon in the implementation of the program.
“It will be much easier with the availability of technology and artificial intelligence,” Ngoa said. Enditem
Dictator Biya will soon sign a decree transforming his commission on bilingualism into his commission on multilingualism.
The greatest paradox that defies all human logic is that LRC is unable to implement the policy of BILINGUALISM. Dictator Biya stilladdress the nation exclusively in french, the currency is still monolingual, all decrees are written in french, the language of the military is frenche, etc.
Simply put, LRC is unable to respect BILINGUALISM. However, the same LRC is already yearning for MULTILINGUALISM. That is the inexplicable paradox that beats my imagination.
The government of a constitutionally bilingual country was unable for 57yrs to train enough teachers and lawyers to man the Courtrooms and classrooms in English in Anglophone Cameroon affecting 8million Cameroonians but they will somehow institute a program of 260 indigenous languages in school.
