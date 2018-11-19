Cameroon to increase budget by 160b+ fCFA

APAnews | The Cameroonian government has submitted to the Parliament, currently in ordinary session, a budget proposal for 2019 of 4,850.5 billion CFA francs, an increase of 161 billion CFA francs over the previous year.

Expenditure is projected at 2,465.5 billion CFA francs – capital expenditure at 1,327.6 billion CFA francs and public debt service at 1,057.4 billion CFA francs.

In the proposed budget, the government expects non-oil revenues of 3,079.5 billion CFA francs; oil and gas revenues of 450 billion CFA francs, project loans of 588 billion CFA francs and public securities issues of 260 billion CFA francs.

In the same vein, bank financing is expected to amount to 65 billion CFA francs; development partners’ budget support to 329 billion CFA francs; and grants to the tune of 79 billion CFA francs.