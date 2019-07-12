Cameroon to launch anti-graft campaign to check electoral fraud

YAOUNDE, July 11 Xinhua | Cameroon Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) said Thursday it will begin a campaign to check electoral fraud in the country.

The campaign will run from July 22 to Aug. 4, according to CONAC president Dieudonne Massi Gams.

“We want to ensure that our country elects credible and law abiding representatives for a prosperous Cameroon. That is the prime objective of this campaign,” Gams told a press conference on Thursday in the capital Yaounde.

The campaign dubbed “Roadshow” will undertake outdoor activities and create awareness about electoral fraud among Cameroonians in grassroots communities, according to CONAC officials.

“This will be done mostly through sharing of information and condemning of acts of corruption during elections. We want to dissuade rigging in all forms,” Gams added.

Cameroon is expected to hold municipal and regional elections this year. In June, Cameroon’s National Assembly voted to postpone legislative election to next year.