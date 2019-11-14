Cameroon to legislate against tribalism

APAnews | A legislation encapsulating “contempt of tribalism” may soon be incorporated into the Cameroonian Criminal Code, according to a bill tabled in parliament by the government on Wednesday.
According to the bill seen by APA, the modification of the Code is justified by the resurgence of hate speech based on tribalism in the public space, especially on social media, thus jeopardizing peace, security and national cohesion.
If passed and gazetted, the planned legislation will call for 1 to 2 years sentence and a fine of CFA300,000 to CFA3 million for any offender convicted of being an apologist for tribalism through hate speech or incitement to violence against individuals based on their ethnicity or tribe.
Such penalties will be doubled, without the need to invoke extenuating circumstances, when the author of the hate speech is an official, the head of a political party, the media, a non-governmental organization or a religious institution.
With regard to the contempt for races and religions, the Cameroonian legislator provides for imprisonment ranging from 6 days to 6 months and a fine of CFA5,000 to CFA500,000.
The fine will amount to CFA20 million if the offense is committed through the media or any other means likely to reach the public.
These sentences are doubled if the offense is committed in order to incite hatred or contempt among citizens.
All ethno-fascists must be eradicated.
On another note, Gen. Nambere has put an end to his suffering by surrendering himself to Laripoublique. He’s now enjoying some spicy food in Y’dé—probably with Jean DD Momo.
Man go so-so suffer all yi life?…
Enacting a law is one thing, implementing it is a totally different ball game.
And tribalism is not only in speech – hate or otherwise – as Clement Atangana would readily concede, thanks to the gymnastics carried out by him and ELECAM to plunge an entire nation into the present imbroglio.
He has joined the greedy ranks of dimwitted administrators in Yaounde, those who feed on the back of the poor Cameroonianian woman slaving under the sun from Akwaya to Bakassi, the poor plantation worker who slaves away for a sou, the poor teacher who treks through the forest to teach poor kids in run-down schools for a pittance. Rather than eat spicy food with tribalistic ethnocentric demagogues like Jean DD Momo, I would sacrifice my life to fight lasting poverty than become part of the monstrosity in Yaounde called a government. A government where a fallible human, now reduced to a diaper-wearing King, is being worshipped like a God! The lack of a moral sense of justice in lrc is baffling. How these good Africans degenerated to this level is a complex embarrassment to imagine!