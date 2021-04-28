Cameroon to purchase a rice husking unit for farmers in the Northwest

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On April 23, during his visit to the Upper Nun Valley Development Authority (UNVDA) in Ndop, in the North-West, the Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Mbairobe announced the upcoming acquisition of a rice husking unit. According to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the equipment will help rice farmers add value to paddy rice and consequently sell their production at a higher price.

During his visit, the official also saluted the self-sacrifice of Nun Valley Development Authority’s managers and supervisors who continued their works unabated despite the sociopolitical crisis raging in the North-West and South-West since late 2016.

To encourage them to continue their work in supervising producers, who have already developed 460 hectares of rice fields in this part of Cameroon, Minister Mbairobe handed a truck, four pick-ups, motorcycles, and equipment to them. The overall value of the materials handed over by the official is estimated at XAF2 billion.