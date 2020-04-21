Cameroon to set up 8 makeshift hospitals to combat COVID-19

April 21, 2020 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, April 20 Xinhua | Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Monday announced plans to transform eight venues into makeshift medical facilities used for the treatment and follow-up of COVID-19 patients.

The facilities are five football stadiums and three social housing units in five major cities, including the capital Yaounde and commercial hub Douala which have reported most of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the central African country.

“The centers … are responsible for the administration of hospital care and medical monitoring of COVID-19 patients. Other special centers might be created in other localities as needs arise,” Ngute said in a statement.

According to Cameroonian health authorities, the country has reported to date 1,163 confirmed cases with 43 deaths. Enditem

One comment

  1. joshua
    April 21, 2020 at 14:09

    Unfortunately, Ngute, hasn`t the powers, to create one of the centers, near his area of chiefdom.
    His own people, should pray hard, so the virus, doesn`t go near Ndian where, they are. It will be
    diaster.

    Reply

