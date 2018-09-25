Cameroon troops deployed to gov’t-owned hotel before presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Sept. 24 (Xinhua ) — Less than two weeks before the presidential election of Cameroon, security forces were quickly deployed to a government-owned hotel in the country’s commercial capital Douala after a false attack alarm sounded, governor of Littoral region, Ivaha Diboua Samuel Dieudonne said in a statement to the press on Monday.
Local witnesses said a large number of police officers and soldiers were sent to Sawa Hotel after gunshots were heard at the hotel late in the afternoon on Monday.
A video secretly recorded by one of the hotel customers showed Cameroon elite force, Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) evacuating and escorting a few civilians from the four-star hotel.
The police rushed to the scene and locked down the hotel but the governor later announced that it was a “false alarm” .
“There was a systematic search of all the hotel rooms following warning shots by security forces. Well-founded investigations opened immediately after the incident confirmed that the establishment is under no threat.” Dieudonne said the statement.
“Suspected individuals were intercepted on the road by security forces and they escaped to the hotel premises. Security forces fired in the air to warn the individuals who were later arrested” said Pierre Moifo, general manager of the hotel.
There was general panic in Douala following the incident but Dieudonne said the situation was “under control” .
Security forces in Cameroon are on the alert following reports that armed separatist forces fighting to secede the two English-speaking regions of Southwest and Northwest from French-majority Cameroon have been detected in the cities of Yaounde and Douala, a security source told Xinhua.
An armed conflict is in progress in the country’s only two Anglophone regions where armed separatist forces have declared “independence” since October 1 last year. They have vowed to disrupt the presidential poll scheduled on Oct. 7 this year.
experience in the last sixty years has proved that all countries that choose to follow the european model called democrazy will be at the bottom of the economic ladder forever.all countries that have been successful in the last 60 years to move from agriculture base economies to highly industrialised modernised economies have done the opposite of democrazy,a strong state with a long term economic vesion.this is contradictory to democrazy advocating change of leaders every five to ten years.who will see through the implementation of long term economic transformation strategies if policy makers are changed so often?what is even more revealing is that while those who choosed the opposite of democrazy progressed economically.democrazies like america were in steady economic decline.
if we look the result of economic performances of democracies and non democracies.the choice is very easy to make.while malysia ten times larger than singapore choosed to follow the european model of changing leaders through periodic elections every five years.singapore did the exact opposite,choosing a stable system guided by competent highly talented strategist with a long term vesion.decesions concerning economic growth are made base on rational calculation in the interest of the nation,not election promises.the result is that with less potential,no land,no natural resources singapore is far richer than malaysia.it has foriegn reserves of 500 billion dollars.to conclude i have one question for so called opposition leaders.where would they take money to implement their promises?
You ain’t seen nothing yet. There’s no anglophone problem, and the situation in the North West and South West provinces is under control. I remember the warlords said they’d make Southern Cameroons ungovernable. Little did I know LRC would be this panicky.
The end shall justify the means…..