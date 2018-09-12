Cameroon troops kill 15 armed separatist fighters in crisis-hit Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Sept. 11 (Xinhua ) — Fifteen armed separatist fighters were killed in Chambo, a locality in the Northwest, one of the two crisis-hit English-speaking regions of Cameroon after government forces raided a building where the fighters have been camping, the Cameroon army said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the army, two separatist fighters were captured and eleven hunting rifles, two hunting pistols, one revolver and ammunition were seized during the operation.
“No soldier died in the clash. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries during the operation,” a security source told Xinhua.
Since November last year, government forces have been clashing with armed separatists in the Northwest and Southwest, the two Anglophone regions of the country where about 80 percent of population are native in French.
The armed separatist forces have declared an independent state in the two regions called “Ambazonia.”
According to the government, over 100 security personnel and an unknown number of separatist have died in the clashes; some military officers estimate that more than 200 armed separatists have been killed.
Related images
This is a Serious Crisis of bad leadership. A Good Leader listen to his people’s grivances wether you have the solution or not .It doesn’t matter even the leadership do not plan on resolving the grievances, most people who complain , do so just because they want someone to listen, for them to airout their concerns and their worries but in Cameroon , when people complain they get killed or locked up indefinitely. Am just wondering! what Good is the cameroon Parliament , the senate and Constitutional counsel if none of them is allowed to debate the main issue facing the country , the Anglophone Crisis and resolve the matter once and for all.Why has this matter not been discussed by the representatives?
C’est une grave crise de mauvais leadership. Un bon leader écoute les sentiments de son peuple, que vous ayez ou non la solution. Peu importe que les dirigeants ne prévoient pas résoudre les griefs, la plupart des gens qui se plaignent le font simplement parce qu’ils veulent que quelqu’un les écoute. diffusent leurs inquiétudes et leurs inquiétudes mais au Cameroun, quand les gens se plaignent. Ils sont tués ou enfermés indéfiniment. Je me demande juste! qu’est-ce que le parlement camerounais, le sénat et le conseil constitutionnel si aucun d’eux n’est autorisé à débattre de la question principale du pays, de la crise anglophone et de le résoudre une fois pour toutes? Pourquoi les représentants n’ont-ils pas discuté de cette question?
This is shameful for those in the diaspora financing desperate youth to go to the slaughter.
This is a lots cause and too bad some are so egocentric and are ready to sacrifice some lost souls for their frustrations.
Kamerun will remain one no matter the cost.
Terrorists will be eliminated.
hahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahaahhaha just wait after october 7 , you will see your mami pima .