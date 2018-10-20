Cameroon troops kill 17 suspected separatists in troubled Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Oct. 19 Xinhua | Cameroon army said on Friday it has killed 17 suspected separatists in Northwest, one of the country’s two strife-torn English-speaking regions.
The operation took place “a few days ago” in Ndop, a locality in the Northwest region known to host several armed separatist groups, according to a statement released on the army’s Facebook page on Friday.
“Seventeen secessionist terrorists were neutralized while two others were captured. Several escaped with injuries,” the statement said.
The Cameroonian army regularly refers to armed separatists as “secessionist terrorists.”
Fighting between government forces and armed separatist groups has been ongoing since November 2017 after the separatists declared the independence of a nation called “Ambazonia” in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.
According to the United Nations, over 200,000 Cameroonians have been displaced internally and at least 30,000 others have fled to neighbouring Nigeria.
Elections are over.
Now starts operation “ambazombian elimination”.
This time it is going to be napalm to flush out that virus out of the forests.
Motherf****** son of a dog! Your napalm will backfire and your brutal a** will be sent back to that b**** p**** that brought ur unfortunate being into this world.
Does the election rigging even bother you? Are you concerned the least those tribal grandparent gangsters are starting a national fire?
Listen dot.
As you screen name tells us your are like a midget to me.
I am not a Biya supporter and that can surprise you. I am just against usurpation.
Biya won those elections fair an d square. I am disappointed myself by the selfishness of the opposition leaders.
But at the same time I am as we say in French a “régalien”.
Ambazombians have to be eliminated and eliminate they will be.
You can scream here all you want, but that’s the reality.
Institutions in Cameroon will outlast biya and ambazombians.
S.o. b there is a difference, Biya is a person that will die. Ambazonia is a territory and a people that lives forever.