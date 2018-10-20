Cameroon troops kill 17 suspected separatists in troubled Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Oct. 19 Xinhua | Cameroon army said on Friday it has killed 17 suspected separatists in Northwest, one of the country’s two strife-torn English-speaking regions.

The operation took place “a few days ago” in Ndop, a locality in the Northwest region known to host several armed separatist groups, according to a statement released on the army’s Facebook page on Friday.

“Seventeen secessionist terrorists were neutralized while two others were captured. Several escaped with injuries,” the statement said.

The Cameroonian army regularly refers to armed separatists as “secessionist terrorists.”

Fighting between government forces and armed separatist groups has been ongoing since November 2017 after the separatists declared the independence of a nation called “Ambazonia” in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

According to the United Nations, over 200,000 Cameroonians have been displaced internally and at least 30,000 others have fled to neighbouring Nigeria.

