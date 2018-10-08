Cameroon vote count begins, President Paul Biya likely to return

Aljazeera | Results of the presidential election, marked by violence in Anglophone areas, expected within two weeks.
Polls closed in Cameroon on Sunday evening and the counting of votes has begun in an election that will likely see the return of President Paul Biya for a seventh term.
Voting ended at 1700 GMT amid fighting and threats from separatists that prevented residents in English-speaking regions from casting their ballots. Results are expected in two weeks.
Biya, Africa’s oldest leader who has been in office since 1982, claimed the voting was “peaceful” across the country with more than 20 million people.
“I am satisfied after performing my civic duty and particularly satisfied that the election is taking place in calm and serenity and without fighting,” Biya said after voting.
“I hope that the calm will continue after results are proclaimed,” he said.
Cameroon’s fractured opposition was unable to rally behind a strong challenger to the 85-year-old leader.
Main opposition Social Democratic Front party candidate Joshua Osih voted in the country’s economic capital, Douala, and called for transparency in vote count.
“My wish is that the results of the ballot should not be tampered with. That transparency should be the watchword and that the choice made by the Cameroonian people be respected,” he said.
Violent election
Even as the candidates spoke, violence had already marked the voting.
The military killed two armed men in the English-speaking northwest town of Bamenda, according to Governor Deben Tchoffo of the Northwest region.
“We shall not allow terrorists to disrupt the election,” he said. “I salute the maturity of people who are braving the threats and carrying out their civic duties. We are informed that armed men are shooting indiscriminately to frighten voters, we shall not allow such a thing to happen.”
Gun fighting between the military and separatists began on Saturday in at least six towns and villages including Nkambe, Mamfe and Kumbo.
Several buildings were burnt, including residences where voting material was thought to have been stored.
Several armed men were also killed by military in the southwest region, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai confirmed.
“The wave of attacks will not deter us from doing our job,” said Enow Abrams Egbe, chairman of the election commission.
The Election Commission and government said they made provisions for displaced voters, but it was not clear if people came out amid threats by separatists.
Cameroon is also battling Boko Haram fighters in its far north, where more than more than 230,000 people have been displaced.
Governor Deben Tchoffo of the Northwest region??? When did that Impostor called Lele LaAfrique run away?
This is a fake news! Lele LAfrique is still the governor of the Northwest Region.
The president would not import computers to be used by elecam so we get election
results in just one day. He prefares to close this thought, by giving it to students.
Sad, that the cameroonian electorate, is dumb.
believing that holding periodic elections will lead to economic transformation is equal to (bereh wereh ngang),christians who have been waiting for (wereh ngang),jesus to return and take them to heavenly paradise which does not exist.
what will bring us economic prosperity is simple,everybody direction farm.it is from here that we shall build real wealth.the rest is deception.
Great say Bah Acho
Candidate Maurice Kamto has declared himself the Victor of the October 7, 2018 presidential election in Cameroon.
Now the fallouts of such a momentous declaration, starting with Minister Paul Atanga Nji who apparently has been using the names of his deceased twin bother instead of his own real names, Peter Atanga Nji.
The title picture of this new piece, showing Cameroonians counting votes manually with a barely visible source of light from a lamp, certainly speaks volumes. It tells how madman recluse Biya has taken Cameroon to the very base of underdevelopment.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
” La Republique President elect Maurice Kamto has today, the 08.10.2018, declared himself Cameroun President and calls on Camerounese to defend their votes. He offers to protect Biya and his family if he goes out peacefully. This is a developing Story.”
THE FUTURE IS PREGNANT IN LRC
“According to the reports sent to our global headquarters, Professor Kamto has a clear lead in the far north, littoral, Center and west regions which are heavily populated regions. Professor Kamto’s vast victory margin in these four regions makes it hard for the incumbent to narrow the gap, as his victory is only in sparsely populated regions like the south and east regions.
A computation of the entire results gives Professor Kamto slightly over 37%, while the incumbent ends up in fourth position with 18.4%. Mr. Joshua Osih comes second with 22.3%. Cabral Libii, the political novice takes home 19.2%. The other small and unpopular parties share the rest”.
“The hastily set up Constitutional Council is their last option for Biya. Since this is the body that is authorized to publish results, Mr. Biya and his men hold that the members of this body will be able to reverse things in their favor.
This was exactly the same thing that happened in 1992 when the SDF candidate, John Fru Ndi, won 62% of the votes, but the Supreme Court, which was acting as the Constitutional Council, handed the victory to a barefaced Biya who has continued to lord it over his fellow citizens.
In 1992, there was no social media and the government could easily use the military to intimidate the civilian population, especially the Francophone majority that knew very little about collective action.
Today, the dynamics are different”
What re you still doing here ; you don’t care about lrc but you are still informing us about the results hahahahahahahahaha water nah water .
“. Southern Cameroonians have demystified the military and this is inspiring the Francophone majority which now knows that through collective action, it can change its own destiny.
Prior to the election, many opposition leaders had called on their supporters to be vigilant, they have advised that in the event of any doctoring of the results by the Constitutional Council, the whole country will be in the grip of a revolution.
Cameroon is therefore sitting on a keg of gun powder that might go off if the Constitutional Council tries to play pranks that might rob the people of their victory. The Kamto victory might be good, but it could dump the country into a long spell of insecurity and violence”.
**** MY TAKE ****
IF Dictator Biya attempt to cling to power after his credible and compelling defeat, he will surely end up like Gbagbo at the ICC.
The era Biya is OVER.
Prof. Kamto did not make the same mistake as Fru Ndi in 1992. He declared himself President thereby taking Dictator Biya, ELECAM and the Constitutional council off guard. He did not give them the time to “constipate” the result.
Dictator Biya now has only two options:
1. use his military to arrest Kamto
2. accept the credible outcome and retire in a dignified manner.
Option #1 will trigger a revolt in LRC that the military will be unable to control. Amba boys will join the fight to trash Dictator Biya and his Bulu militia.
Ex-convict Atanga Nji will have nowhere to escape. The US and EU reject ex-convicts.
That Conman is already Persona Non-Grata in SC. He can therefore not go to SC.
The military hierarchy of LRC hates him. They even asked Dictator Biya to sack him. He can therefore not remain in LRC in peace.
His best-case scenario is to drink poison and die like Adolf Hitler and Goebbels.
Shut up with your nonsense talks ; since and when you re involved in lrc politic . You needs to focus on your ambazonia soldiers raccoon.
Till now, the so called opposition is the one making too much noise! Kamto declaring himself the winner. Cabral is all confused, Joshua is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Biya and his mafia are are using big means to keep the power.
Like someone said: ” you may have the vote, but they have the power “.
This is going to be a long movie/ cirkus! I will need some more popcorn …. If I fall asleep, wake me up when Biya has left Etoudi.