Cameroon will keep Conceicao despite AFCON loss

February 15, 2022 Leave a comment

Africanews | Cameroon will keep Toni Conceicao as the national team coach despite failure to win the African Cup of Nations that the country hosted.

Cameroon finished third after falling to Egypt in the semi-finals. The Indomitable lions beat Burkina Faso to claim bronze.

The country’s sports minister said Conceicao would keep his job and that focus had shifted to their World Cup qualifying encounter with Algeria in March.

The Portuguese tactician took charge of Cameroon in 2019. He’s seen 14 victories, 8 draws and two losses. Cameroon haven’t won the nations cup since 2017. Opinion about Cameroon’s performance at AFCON has been divided, with some faulting Conceicao while others are backing him to stay.

Check Also

13 February 2022: President Paul Biya turned eighty-nine

Paul Barthélemy Biya bi Mvondo born 13 February 1933 turned eighty-nine today. Paul Biya has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved